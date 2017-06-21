CHICAGO (AP) Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 NHL season because of a progressive skin disorder.

The team announced the news on Wednesday. The 38-year-old veteran says severe side effects associated with medication to treat the skin disorder has made playing hockey next season impossible.

Hossa says he has privately been undergoing treatment for the last few years under the supervision of Chicago’s medical staff.

Dr. Michael Terry said the team strongly supports Hossa’s decision not to play and is the appropriate approach to ”keep him functional and healthy in the short term and throughout his life.” General manager Stan Bowman calls Hossa’s absence a significant loss.

Hossa, a 19-year veteran, has only missed 46 games over the past six seasons. He had 45 points last season.

—

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey