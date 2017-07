BlackRock Inc.’s (BLK) iShares unit, the world’s largest issuer of exchange traded funds, said after the close of U.S. markets Friday that it is moving 50 ETFs from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to Bats and the Nasdaq. The moves take effect on Aug. 1. After those moves are finalized, iShares will still have…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below