Blake Griffin (24 points in Game 2): We attacked, had them on their heels

More FOX Sports West Videos Theodore scores two against the Flames including game-tying goal Ducks overturn three-goal deficit to take 3-0 series lead Angels bats remain ice cold in 3-0 loss to the Astros Ducks Live: Ryan Getzlaf has deep ties in Calgary Ducks Live: The importance of early goals in this series Angels Live: Fixing the team’s hitting woes More FOX Sports West Videos