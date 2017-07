What makes BG so unique? Find out!

More FOX Sports West Videos Angels Weekly: Little League Day at the Big A Angels Weekly: Cooking with Chef Robert Mike Scioscia on 6-2 loss to Dodgers: ‘Strange situation to hit somebody’ Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego? XTRA Point: Angels mailbag Eric Young Jr. and Andrelton Simmons Angels Weekly: Episode 13 teaser More FOX Sports West Videos »