Blake Shelton has settled his lawsuit against In Touch over a cover story where the tabloid labeled him as a drunk in need of rehab.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the country star and the magazine have asked the court to dismiss Shelton’s 2015 defamation suit against In Touch.

The “A Guy with a Girl” singer sued the magazine in 2015 after the tabloid declared on its September 2015 cover Shelton had hit “rock bottom.”

TMZ reports In Touch paid Shelton an undisclosed sum of money.