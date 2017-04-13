Blake Shelton, In Touch settle lawsuit

Blake Shelton has settled his lawsuit against In Touch over a cover story where the tabloid labeled him as a drunk in need of rehab.

Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch magazine have asked a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the country music star over a magazine cover that declared he was headed to rehab.

The filing Thursday in a Los Angeles federal court does not include any details of a settlement.It says both sides will pay their own costs of the litigation.

Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch and its parent company Bauer Publishing Co. did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages seeking comment.

The “A Guy with a Girl” singer sued the magazine after the tabloid declared on its September 2015 cover Shelton had hit “rock bottom” and included several anecdotes of the singer’s alleged drunken antics.

He won an early court ruling that allowed the case to proceed.

