Blake Shelton receives kiss from Gwen Stefani, armadillo cake for birthday

Blake Shelton had an extra special birthday celebration on Sunday.

The country crooner turned 41 and to mark the occasion, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani chronicled the festivities on Instagram.

The 47-year-old pop singer used the photo sharing app to flaunt Shelton’s specialty cake shaped like an armadillo, as well as the two lovebirds sharing a smooch.

Shelton was also spotted kissing another Stefani — Gwen’s father Dennis to be exact.

The two performers and “The Voice” coaches have been dating since the fall of 2015.