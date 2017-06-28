Blake Snell called up from Triple-A, will start for Rays on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park on Wednesday night. The Rays called up starting pitcher Blake Snell from Triple-A this week and he will start tonight against the Pirates.
