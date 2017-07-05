Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball and stick to Jesus Sucre’s gameplan Wednesday afternoon.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn’t be losing games Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball WATCH: Evan Longoria tumbles into stands trying to chase down foul ball All-Star Minute: Home Run Derby All-Star Minute: #GoLoMo All-Star Minute: #VoteBour More FOX Sports Florida Videos »