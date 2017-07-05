Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball

By news@wgmd.com -
9

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball and stick to Jesus Sucre’s gameplan Wednesday afternoon.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn't be losing games

Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn’t be losing games

Just now

Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball

Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball

Just now

WATCH: Evan Longoria tumbles into stands trying to chase down foul ball

WATCH: Evan Longoria tumbles into stands trying to chase down foul ball

15 mins ago

All-Star Minute: Home Run Derby

All-Star Minute: Home Run Derby

15 mins ago

All-Star Minute: #GoLoMo

All-Star Minute: #GoLoMo

1 hr ago

All-Star Minute: #VoteBour

All-Star Minute: #VoteBour

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR