Blazers Get Lillard Back, Need To Improve To Beat The Lakers

The Blazers Looked Good Against Golden State, But Can Still Improve

The Blazers got some good news today, as Damian Lillard will return after missing the last five games. The Weber State guard has been nursing an ankle injury and has been cleared to play against the Lakers tonight.

Lillard missed last night’s against the Warriors, but the rest of the team made a valiant effort. Matching up against the best offense in the league, the Blazers kept things interesting for all 48 minutes. They did so by forcing Draymond Green into foul trouble and focused on trying to stop Stephen Curry. The Warriors however had too many weapons, as the rest of their firepower was too much to stop. This tactic eventually wore the Blazers down, as Curry got hot in the fourth and led the Warriors to an eight point victory.

The game illustrated a bi-polar Blazers team. The second quarter was one of the best quarters the team has strung together all season. Not only were they scoring at will, but our defense was manhandling the Warriors. Getting steals and protecting the rim at a level that has been mostly absent this season.

On the contrary, the third quarter was one of the worst of the year. Our offense has never looked worse. The Warriors just double teamed C.J. McCollum whenever he touched the ball. This caused terrible forced shots and a noticeable reluctancy from the rest of the Blazers to try and create any offense.

L.A. Needs to be Taken Seriously

I bring this up because with Lillard returning tonight, the Blazers could fall victim again to ball watching and sluggish offense. Our two guards can’t be forced to be the only scorers, especially with a surprisingly resilient Lakers team. L.A. can score with the best of them and cold nights from the rest of the squad could give the Lakers a chance to win.

The trap defense we’ve been experimenting with works well when clicking. Whenever a trap is sprung on a youthful team, turnovers usually happen and Portland could be off to the races. Portland has to look out for their strong bench scoring, as Nick Young and Lou Williams can get hot whenever. That means Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner need to lead our bench unit in the trap. However the Blazers will need them to score as well if this game turns into a shootout, which it very well could be.

Look for a fun game in Portland tonight. The Blazers are in desperation mode and need to start stringing together wins to get them back over .500. Looking at the Western Conference, a below .500 team might squeeze into the eighth seed, but a first round matchup with the Warriors is the last thing any team wants.

