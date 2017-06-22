Blazers trade first-round picks with the Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) A person with knowledge of the deal says the Portland Trail Blazers traded the No. 15 and No. 20 picks in the NBA draft to Sacramento in exchange for the No. 10 pick, Gonzaga center Zach Collins.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been formally announced. While unofficial, the Blazers’ Twitter account tweeted at Sacramento: ”good pick” shortly after Collins’ name was announced.

Collins, a 7-footer, played off the bench in his lone season with the Bulldogs behind senior starter Przemek Karnowski and averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Gonzaga went 37-2 last season, falling to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Portland had three first-round picks in the draft. In addition to the 15th and 20th picks, the Blazers also had the 26th pick.

Sacramento also had the fifth pick in the draft, selecting Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox.

AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow in Sacramento contributed to this report.