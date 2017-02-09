Blevins, Mets complete one-year deal

Free-agent reliever Jerry Blevins, who is returning to Queens for the 2017 season, completed a new deal with the Mets on Thursday, according to a report by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

The club has not announcing the signing, which Heyman said is for $5.5 million in 2017 with a $7 million team option or a $1 million buyout for ’18, and $100,000 in incentives in each season. The agreement was initially reported last week.