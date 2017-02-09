Blevins, Mets complete one-year deal

Free-agent reliever Jerry Blevins, who is returning to Queens for the 2017 season, completed a new deal with the Mets on Thursday, according to a report by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.
The club has not announcing the signing, which Heyman said is for $5.5 million in 2017 with a $7 million team option or a $1 million buyout for ’18, and $100,000 in incentives in each season. The agreement was initially reported last week.
The left-handed Blevins proved valuable for Mets last season and has been a top target of the team in recent weeks in an effort to solidify its bullpen. The 33-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP over 73 appearances for New York in 2016, striking out 52 and walking only 15 batters over 42 innings.
Blevins is the Mets’ third free-agent reliever signed in the past week, joining Tom Gorzelanny and Fernando Salas.
Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.