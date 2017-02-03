Blevins proved valuable for Mets last season and has been a top target of the team in recent weeks in an effort to solidify its bullpen. The 33-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 73 appearances for New York in 2016, striking out 52 and walking only 15 batters over 42 innings.

The lefty was the Mets’ third free-agent reliever signed on Friday, joining Tom Gorzelanny and Fernando Salas.