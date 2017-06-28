Blind baseball player inspires others at the plate

A blind ballplayer hasn’t let his impairment keep him from taking the field, as he steps up to the plate and offers campers advice while swinging for the fences. Ervin Meadows, 55, plays with the assistance of a beep, which gets louder as the ball gets closer so he knows when to swing the bat, Local 12 reported.

While he doesn’t make contact with every pitch, he said it’s a reminder to the Reds Rookie Success campers that not everything comes easy on the first try.

“Just proves that I am not a quitter,” Meadows, who lost his sight as an adult, told Local 12.

The camp is hosted at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field, where anyone of any age and any talent range can play. Nuxhall’s son, Kim, said Meadows’ messages resonate with campers long after the session ends.

“Not giving up… caring about other people,” he told Local 12.

Meadows told the news outlet that his dream is field a “blind beep” team in Cincinnati to compete nationally.