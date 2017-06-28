On the night of the NBA draft, it was widely reported that the Milwaukee Bucks sold their second-round draft pick (Sindarius Thornwell) and acquired Sterling Brown, a second-round choice by Philadelphia. Here we are a week later and Thornwell is listed on Milwaukee’s roster and Brown is MIA. Surely this is just procedural and perhaps cap related, but just another example of why we hate NBA trades around draft time (and them always being announced after the fact, even at the draft).

USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj