Blogger’s side-by-side photo denounces inconsistent sizing

When it comes to savvy shopping, you should be flattered by the way a worthy item compliments your frame, not because the label is marked with a small size. Fast fashion especially is often sized inconsistently, and it’s common to wear various sizes across different stores.

One body positive blogger recently took to Instagram to declare that when it comes to true style, squeezing into the “ideal size” makes no difference. On Sept. 13. Mira Hirsch, a 19-year-old from South Africa, posted a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram in a dressing room.

Trying on two different pairs of pants in the same size at the same retailer, the mint green jeans complimented Hirsch’s frame, while she couldn’t zip the cranberry pair past her hips. Pausing to take advantage of what could have been a frustrating moment, Hirsch sent a powerful message to her 100,000-plus followers

“PSA: DO NOT DEFINE YOURSELF BY A NUMBER! THESE ARE BOTH EXACTLY THE SAME SIZE!” she wrote, continuing that she used to dread discovering that something in “her” size was too small when out shopping. Hirsch added that such sizing discrepancies make it easy to then leave the store feeling defeated or embarrassed before “letting diet culture kick in, and self loathing take over. I know I did,” she said.

Hirsch’s fans erupted in support of the post, recounting similar anxieties around sizing inconsistencies. Later expounding upon her intended message with the post to Allure, Hirsch stressed how pointless it is to fret over fashion sizing.

“You have the power, not a silly little piece of stitching. Wear clothes that make you feel amazing and stop caring about the numbers on them!” she said. “Focus on feeling amazing regardless of your size.”

