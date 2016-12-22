Blogging Dirty: NFL Week 16 Betting Lines Predictions

Christmas is upon us and in true American fashion, we’ll all be glued to our TVs for NFL Week 16. We’ve got your match-ups, lines, and winners for the weekend.

Saturday offers a full day of NFL Week 16 action and we may see the game of the year on Christmas Day. As the kiddies anxiously await Santa Claus, we await the playoff destiny of our favorite teams.

Who’s ready to place their bets and make up for all the holiday spending?

Thursday Night Football

NY Giants (-2.5) vs Philadelphia

I’ve seen some lines actually giving the Giants 1.5 points. Either way, put your money on New York and their Super Bowl caliber defense. They wear some sweet, 90s throwback uniforms too.

Giants win, 20-10

Saturday, 1 PM – CBS

Miami vs Buffalo (-3.5)

Don’t count on Jay Ajayi to run for 200 yards against the Bills again. Expect Buffalo to run the ball over the Dolphins in a frigid home game. Matt Moore is in for a long day Saturday.

Bills win, 22-9

NY Jets vs New England (-16.5)

This spread seems is enticing…but don’t bite. The forecast is relatively mild, the Patriots are at home, and c’mon, the Jets are putrid.

Patriots win, 34-0

More from Blogging Dirty

Tennessee (-5) vs Jacksonville

Tennessee might be the hottest team in football right now and destined to steal the AFC South crown. Jacksonville plays their first game with interim head coach Doug Marrone in charge.

Titans win, 26-12

San Diego (-6) vs Cleveland

I’m done calling for the Browns first win of the season. San Diego has lost half a dozen key players to injury this year and still bring more to this game. Phillip Rivers will put together some big drives, but Cleveland at least makes it interesting.

Chargers win, 26-21, but the Browns cover

Indianapolis vs Oakland (-3.5)

The toughest game to call in all of NFL Week 16. Indianapolis is trending upward, but give me the Raiders offense on turf. Khalil Mack should get well acquainted with the Colts’ backfield.

Raiders win, 36-20

Saturday, 1 PM – FOX

Minnesota vs Green Bay (-6.5)

I gave the Vikings the benefit of the doubt last week and they played awful. Minnesota’s offense struggles more with each game and their defense seems to have mailed it in. Expect Green Bay to win big on the shoulders of Christine Michael.

Packers win, 24-3

Washington (-3.5) vs Chicago

The Redskins offensive averages 406.6 yards per game. The Bears defense allows 335.4 yards per game. Any questions? Seriously, Rob Kelley will win a lot of armchair GMs their Fantasy Football title this week.

Redskins win, 27-16

Atlanta (-2.5) vs Carolina

Atlanta’s passing game is flying high while Carolina packs a weak secondary. We can never count out Cam Newton with a chip on his shoulder, especially in a home game. The Falcons win but it’s close.

Falcons win, 31-29, but the Panthers cover

Tampa Bay (+3) vs New Orleans

Blogging Dirty 5d Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Fantasy Football Start/Sit

The Buccaneers gave Dallas a fit on the road and will do the same against the one-dimensional Saints. Tampa Bay gets points…!? Thank you Las Vegas for this NFL Week 16 gem.

Buccaneers win, 28-26

Arizona (+8) vs Seattle

The Cardinals seem to have Seattle’s number as of late. Watching their “All Access” on Amazon took me back to their big win in Seattle last season. Give me David Johnson quieting the 12th man in NFL Week 16.

Cardinals win, 20-17

San Francisco (+3.5) vs Los Angeles

This is the NFL Week 16 game that closely resembles a terrible college football bowl game. Using the last pair of Falcons’ games a measuring stick, I’ll take the Niners. Will they fill even a quarter of the Coliseum?

49ers win, 17-14

Saturday, 8:25 PM – NFL Network

Cincinnati (+1) vs Houston

Are we really going to stay up to watch this and risk Santa passing over the house? I have no idea what Tom Savage is capable of, but I heard AJ Green is back. Give me the points.

Bengals win, 24-9

Sunday, 4:30 PM – NFL Network

Baltimore vs Pittsburgh (-5.5)

It seems a “Pittsburgh vs New England” AFC Championship game is inevitable. That is, of course, unless the Ravens can alter plans. This should be a closely contested battle but I don’t think the Ravens have enough firepower to win on the road.

Steelers win, 31-27, but the Ravens cover

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

Sunday Night Football

Denver vs Kansas City (-3.5)

Stick a fork in the Broncos, seriously. They’ll be out with a chip on their collective shoulder, but the Chiefs get back on track in NFL Week 16. Kansas City plays at home and they still have Travis Kelce.

Chiefs win, 24-13

Monday Night Football

Detroit vs Dallas (-7)

There’s no more fairytale comebacks left in the Lions this season. Dallas has shown some cracks in the armor but have too much talent to lose this matchup.

Cowboys win, 34-30, but the Lions cover

This article originally appeared on