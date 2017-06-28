Blue Apron Cuts IPO Range

Blue Apron adjusted the terms of its upcoming initial public offering on Wednesday, more than a week after setting the initial terms.

Continue Reading Below

The company has cut the price range on the offering of 30 million shares of common stock to $10-$11 per share from $15-$17 per share.

Blue Apron will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “APRN.”

Based on the revised estimates, Blue Apron’s IPO will raise up to $330 million, down from the inital estimate of $510 million.

Shares of Blue Apron are expected to price after the close of the markets tonight.