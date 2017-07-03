Blue Apron Shares Fall To Lowest Level So Far

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. fell to the lowest level so far Monday as shares reached an intraday low of $8.88. Blue Apron made its market debut Thursday with an issue price of $10. Shares stayed above or at the issue price for its first day of trading, but fell below it Friday to close at $9.35. In its three days of trading, shares have reached an intraday high of $11. In its initial public offering, the meal-kit company sold $30 million shares at $10 a share, a drop from its previous price range of $15 to $17, to raise $300 million

