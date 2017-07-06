Blue Apron Shares Keep Taking Hits As Stock Falls To Lowest Level Yet

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings were trading at a record intraday low Thursday as the stock kept taking hits after only five days on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares were trading around $8.12 Thursday, after having fallen as low as $8.05 earlier in the day. Blue Apron priced its offering on the low end, at $10 a share, and opened and closed Thursday at that price. However, the company fell below its issue price the next day. The stock has not reached $10 since its intraday high of $10.10 Friday.

