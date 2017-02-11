Blue Devils Dominate Syracuse in Top 25 ACC Showdown

Duke Women’s Basketball handled a Top 25 Syracuse team in a key ACC win to break a tie for third place in the conference standings.

The Blue Devils entered yesterday’s game with Syracuse tied for third in the ACC, and Duke dominated in their performance over the Orange. The 14th-ranked Duke Women’s Basketball team defeated No. 20 Syracuse 72-55 to take control of third place in the conference.

Duke continued their dominant play on defense, holding the Orange to 25.4% shooting from the field. The Blue Devils have held nine of their last 10 opponents to under 60 points and four of those were held to under 50. They also dominated in the paint allowing only 8 points while scoring 44 near the basket.

Meanwhile, Duke was stellar on offense. The team shot 50% overall from the field making 30 of 60 shots. The Blue Devils were led by redshirt junior Rebecca Greenwell who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Senior forwards Oderah Chidom and Kendall Cooper also played key roles with 16 and 12 points and Lexie Brown nearly recorded a triple-double with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Blue Devils advance to 21-4 on the season and 9-3 in the ACC. They are currently in third place in the ACC two games behind Florida State and Notre Dame in conference losses. Duke Women’s Basketball has their next game Sunday afternoon when they host Pittsburgh at 2:00 pm in Cameron.

