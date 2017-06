The 25-year-old left wing has notched 61 goals and 90 assists for 151 points, including 12 game-winners in 162 career games with Chicago.

“Artemi Panarin was the best rookie in the NHL two years ago, a second team All-Star this past season and is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NHL,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

Stan Szeto Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports