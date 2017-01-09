Blue Jackets make moves at goaltender

COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’ American Hockey League affiliate and assigned left wing Markus Hannikainen to Cleveland, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The team has also placed goaltender Curtis McElhinney on waivers.

Forsberg, 24, is 12-6-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and a shutout in 21 games with the Monsters this season. He is fourth in the AHL in save percentage, seventh in goals-against average and eighth in wins and minutes played (1,195).

A native of Härnösand, Sweden, Forsberg has posted a 58-24-7 record with a 2.17 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and six shutouts in 96 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons. He led the Monsters to the 2016 AHL Calder Cup after finishing with a 9-0-0 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 contests. Columbus’ seventh round selection, 188th overall, in the 2011 NHL Draft, he is 1-7-0 with an .882 save percentage in nine career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, including going 1-3-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in four appearances in 2015-16. He stopped six shots in overtime and two-of-three in the shootout on Jan. 2, 2016 vs. Washington (5-4 SOW) for his first career NHL victory.

Hannikainen, 23, who was recalled on December 31, has registered four shots in five games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has also tallied nine goals and five assists for 14 points with eight penalty minutes and a +4 plus/minus rating in 24 games with Cleveland.

The Helsinki, Finland native has skated in nine career NHL games since making his NHL debut with the Jackets on November 28, 2015 at St. Louis. He has also notched 16-18-34 with 28 penalty minutes and a +10 plus/minus rating in 74 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2015-16. He added 3-7-10 in 16 playoff games to help the Monsters capture the 2016 Calder Cup. Hannikainen originally signed a two-year, entry level contract with Columbus on April 20, 2015.

The Blue Jackets, who are 17-2-0 in the past 19 games to improve to 28-7-4 on the season, return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time at PNC Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FOX Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast live on the Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, 97.1 The Fan, and online at BlueJackets.com.