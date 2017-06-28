Blues re-sign D Chris Butler to two-year, two-way deal

ST. LOUIS — Chris Butler hasn’t seen a lot of recent action with the Blues, but the native St. Louisan continues to get his chances.

The Blues have re-signed the 30-year-old defenseman to a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Butler played in one game for the Blues last season but appeared in 72 regular-season games for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, recording 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) and 46 penalty minutes. He played five games for the Blues in 2015-16 and 33 games the season before that. Overall, he has 84 points (13 goals, 71 assists) and 185 penalty minutes in 388 career NHL regular-season games with Buffalo, Calgary and St. Louis.