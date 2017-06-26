Blues re-sign Megan, make qualifying offers to five others

ST. LOUIS — Forward Wade Megan introduced himself to St. Louis Blues fans last season with a goal on his very first NHL shot. He spent most of his time in the American Hockey League, though, and figures to be back and forth next season after the Blues re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.

The Blues also extended qualifying offers to defensemen Colton Parayko and Petteri Lindbohm, forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Oskar Sundqvist and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Megan, 26, led the AHL with 33 goals in 73 regular-season games for the Chicago Wolves last season. He was fourth in the league with 66 points and was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team. Megan made his NHL debut with the Blues on Dec. 22 in Tampa Bay, scoring his first career goal on his first career shot, and played two other games for St. Louis.

Parayko, 24, had a career-high 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Blues last season.

Lindbohm, 23, spent most of last season in the AHL, scoring 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 52 regular-season games. He also dressed in seven regular-season games for the Blues, serving four penalty minutes.

Paajarvi, 26, spent roughly equal stints in the AHL and NHL last season, tallying 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 32 regular-season games with the Blues and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 26 regular-season games with the Wolves.

Sundqvist, 23, was obtained from Pittsburgh in the Ryan Reaves trade last week. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward appeared in 63 regular-season games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, ranking third on the team with 20 goals and 46 points, and logged two penalty minutes in 10 regular-season games for Pittsburgh.

Binnington, 23, had a 16-7-3 record, .911 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average with the Wolves in 2016-17. He has played in one NHL game, making three saves and allowing one goal in 13 minutes of play against Carolina on Jan. 14, 2016.