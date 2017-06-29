Blues re-sign Paajarvi to one-year, one-way contract

ST. LOUIS — The Blues’ offseason roster formation continued with the re-signing of forward Magnus Paajarvi to a one-year, one-way contract worth $800,000, the team announced Thursday.

Paajarvi, 26, split last season between the Blues and the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He had 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 32 regular-season games with the Blues and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 26 regular-season games for the Wolves. Paajarvi also tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in eight Blues postseason games.

Paajarvi has appeared in 308 career NHL regular-season games, collecting 93 points (43 goals, 50 assists) and 60 penalty minutes.