Blues release full 2017-18 schedule

ST. LOUIS — The wait is over for the full St. Louis Blues’ regular season schedule.

The Blues will open their season Wednesday, Oct. 4 against the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. St. Louis will return home days later to host former head coach Ken Hitchcock and the Dallas Stars Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Blues will face off against the Blackhawks four times throughout the season with home games on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, April 4.

Also of note, the Blues will make their first trip visit new expansion club the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Golden Knights will travel to St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Blues will finish the regular season in Colorado on Saturday, April 7.