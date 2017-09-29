Blues Season Preview premieres Sunday on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest will preview the 2017-18 Blues season in a 30-minute special premiering Sunday, Oct. 1.

Scott Warmann and Darren Pang host Blues Season Preview, which will look at expectations headed into Mike Yeos first full season as head coach; profile Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Allen and Alex Pietrangelo; and break down the Central Division.

The premiere of Blues Season Preview will air Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., following the Cardinals Live postgame show after the Cardinals regular-season finale. It also re-airs several times leading up to Opening Night. Blues Season Preview can also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, and excerpts from the show will be posted at FOXSportsMidwest.com and to the networks social media feeds.

Blues Season Preview on FOX Sports Midwest and streaming on FOX Sports GO