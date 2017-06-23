Blues select center Robert Thomas with 20th pick in NHL Draft

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have selected center Robert Thomas with their first pick in the 2017 NHL Draft at No. 20 overall.

The 17-year-old Thomas has played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League over the past two seasons. During the 2016-17 campaign, he registered 16 goals and 50 assists in 66 games while adding three goals and nine assists in 14 playoff contests.

Thomas was the first of two first-round selections by the Blues, as they’re set to take another player with the 27th overall pick.