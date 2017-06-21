ST. LOUIS — It won’t take long for former Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock to make his return to St. Louis.

The NHL announced home opening schedules on Wednesday, revealing that the Blues will host the Dallas Stars, Hitchcock’s current team, for the team’s home opener on October 7.

Hitchcock was fired midway through last season and replaced by current Blues head coach Mike Yeo. Hitchcock was expected to retire at the end of the season but ended up signing with the Stars after the firing.

It’s Hitchcock’s second stint with the Stars. He won a Stanley Cup with the organization during the 1998-99 season.

The Blues will start the season October 4 in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. The NHL will reveal the full schedules for all 31 teams on Thursday.