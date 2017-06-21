ST. LOUIS — David Perron’s second stint in St. Louis has come to an end. The NHL’s newest team, the Vegas Golden Knights, was afforded the opportunity to select a player from every other NHL club in Wednesday night’s expansion draft, and Perron was the player they chose to poach from the Blues.

The 29-year-old Perron, originally selected by the Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft, was with the Blues from 2007-13, and in 340 games he had 84 goals and 114 assists. He was traded to the Edmonton Oilers after that season and also ended up spending time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, but he signed a two-year deal last summer to return to the Blues.

Perron skated in all 82 games for the Blues during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 18 goals and adding 28 assists. He had no goals and one assist during 11 playoff games, however, and the Blues left him unprotected in advance of the draft.