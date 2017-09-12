BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept sports sedan will take on Tesla

BMW plans to have a dozen all-electric models on sale by 2025, and the i Vision Dynamics Concept making its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show offers a sneak peek at what they will look like.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The battery-powered sedan previews a Tesla Model S competitor that could hit the road by 2020. BMW says it has a range of 373 miles per charge (although it’s not clear if that’s on the U.S. or more lenient European test cycle,) a can accelerate to 62 mph in four seconds on the way to a 120 mph top speed.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

MORE NEWS FROM THE FRANKFURT MOTOR SHOW

The four-door features flush windows, a full glass roof and a stylized version of BMW’s signature twin-kidney grille, since a real one isn’t necessary on an electric car.

Oddly, BMW made no mention of autonomous driving capability, but a previous electric crossover concept called the iNext that’s also slated for production is expected to be equipped with Level 3 self-driving capability when it goes on sale in 2021.

THE REMOTE-CONTROLLED BMW: