Board rejects Puerto Rico budget because of overspending

A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances has rejected the island’s proposed budget because it said it lacks at least $200 million in specific cost-saving measures and contains nearly $120 million in overspending and ineligible expenditures.

It is the first time the U.S. territory has had to submit a budget approved by legislators to a federal control board as Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from a 10-year recession.

The board said Tuesday that if the budget is not corrected, furloughs and the reduction or elimination of a Christmas bonus will be considered. Gov. Ricardo Rossello has shunned those measures.

The board said Rossello’s administration has until Thursday to submit a revised budget. Board members are scheduled to meet Friday to approve the final budget, among other things.