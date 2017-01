After the owner of an Ocean City pontoon boat rental company was charged in the death of boy who fell of the boat, it appears the driver is now also being charged. 26-year-old Dustin Healey was found on negligent operation when the 9-year-old boy fell off the boat, hitting the propeller. Healey told police he knew people were hanging their legs off the boat, but he could not see the boy from where he was standing. The maximum penalty for this first offense is $500.