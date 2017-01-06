Bobby Hurley fires up Sun Devils with jab at Wildcats

Bobby Hurley has never been short of feistiness.

And it would seem he reserves a special sort of feist when it comes to Arizona State’s rival south.

We saw it last year with his ballistic exit from his first head-to-head coaching game against Sean Miller’s Arizona Wildcats, and we got another glimpse with this social media posting in the aftermath’s of Thursday night’s 1-point ASU victory over Colorado.

#ASU HC Bobby Hurley addressing the #SunDevils postgame after W vs #CU…wait til Sean Miller & @APlayersProgram gets wind of this…😂😂😂💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/EWMcNNfaww — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 6, 2017

Hurley starts his message with some boilerplate prudent advice to his players about being smart in celebrating their victory and getting themselves ready for Saturday’s game with Utah.

Then, before he turns them loose, he reminds them that Pac-12 opponents should not enter Wells Fargo Arena expecting to get a road win.

“Because if anyone wants to win here, they better go to (expletive) Tucson,” he says.

Given the way his players chime in, it seems likely that it’s not the first time they’ve heard this message.

We are having a hard time imagining the same message coming from Herb Sendek. That said, a little fuel for the rivalry fire isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

We’ll get our next chance to see how this plays out when the Sun Devils head to (expletive) Tucson next Thursday to take on the Wildcats in the first of two meetings this season.