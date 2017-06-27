Employees at an Oklahoma Walmart found a body locked in a bathroom on Monday after assuming the restroom was out of order for days, police said.

The body of a woman was discovered in the family bathroom at the store in Sand Springs, Fox 23 reported. It’s unclear how long the body was in the restroom, but employees assumed it was “out of order” and placed a sign on the door before the weekend.

Maintenance employees unlocked the door two days later and found the woman inside.

Police said preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play, leading them to believe she died of natural causes.

