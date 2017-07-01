Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in California

Authorities have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who’s been missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says homicide detectives found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, a recreational area about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara.

A press statement says the discovery was based on “additional leads” but doesn’t provide any other details, including how the boy died.

The same area had been searched several times previously.

The boy was found on the same day that his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, was returned to Southern California from Las Vegas, where he was arrested last week.

Prosecutors believe Andressian killed the boy after an outing to Disneyland, possibly out of bitterness over a pending divorce. Andressian has denied it.