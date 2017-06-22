Boeing’s (BA) 737 MAX 10 is a big hit at this week’s Paris Air Show with over a dozen airlines and fleets placing orders for the larger jet.

The MAX 10 is Boeing’s answer to the Airbus A321neo. Although the 737 lineup is the best-selling commercial aircraft in history, the A321neo has recently been more popular than the 737 MAX 9, which is Boeing’s largest narrowbody, single-aisle jet currently on the market.

The MAX 10 can seat about 10 more passengers than the MAX 9, sporting a maximum capacity of 230 seats. To make room for extra seating, Boeing stretched the fuselage 66 inches versus the MAX 9.

“Airlines wanted a larger, better option in the large single-aisle segment with the operating advantages of the 737 MAX family,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.

Boeing introduced its latest jet on Monday, and a flood of orders quickly followed. The aerospace giant received commitments to sell a total of 361 MAX 10s, including 147 new orders and 214 conversions from other models. The MAX 10 accounted for more than half of Boeing’s total order book for the show, as the company sold 571 jets worth $74.8 billion.

United Continental (UAL) will become the largest MAX 10 customer after reaching a deal to buy 100 737 MAX 10s, replacing its previous order for the existing MAX model.

Other 737 MAX 10 customers include Copa Airlines (CPA), Lion Air Group, Malaysia Airlines, AerCap Holdings (AER) and General Electric’s (GE) aircraft leasing unit. Boeing said 16 customers worldwide placed orders for the MAX 10.

Shares of Boeing are up 1.8% this week, even hitting an all-time high on Tuesday in response to the jet maker’s strong performance in Paris. The stock has now gained about 28% on the year.