Boko Haram extremists attack Niger village, killing 9

Residents say Boko Haram extremists have killed at least nine people and taken at least 40 others hostage after attacking a village in Niger’s southeast.

Adam Babakarna said Monday the attackers arrived on camels and horses late Sunday, shooting in all directions in NGalewa, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) east of the city of Diffa. He says the Islamic extremists took mostly women and children hostage and threatened to hold them until other extremists are released from prison.

Diffa regional governor Dandano Mahamane Lawali confirms the attack but is not confirming the death toll. He says he is traveling there for more information.

Niger contributes to the multinational force set up to fight Boko Haram in the region.

Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has killed at least 20,000 people.