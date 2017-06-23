Watch Sean Hannity’s Montage of ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdowns Over Trump

On “The Fox News Specialists” tonight, Eric Bolling slammed Johnny Depp for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp said during an appearance Thursday in Glastonbury, England. “It’s been a while and maybe it’s time.”

He later apologized in a statement to People magazine on Friday, stating the joke was in poor taste.

Bolling, however, said Depp is a “damn fool” if he thinks he can say things like that without repercussions.

“You’re crazier than you appear, because America is still generally populated by … law-abiding, God-fearing, regular people,” Bolling said. “And maybe Americans will show their distaste for your comments by steering clear of your movies.”

He suggested that Depp stop trying to know anything about politics and stick to his movie scripts.

“Or, maybe take on a role of a guy who came from nothing, made a half a billion dollars playing a make-believe pirate on the big screen, and then he blows all of his money, gets arrested for trashing hotel rooms, abuses drugs and alcohol to the point of being accused of abusing his beautiful young wife – played by Amber Heard,” Bolling said.

“Anyway, this guy ends up [a] burned-out, wasted, fool of a man. Wait, that’s not a movie role. That’s your life.”

Watch the “Fox News Specialists” react above.

