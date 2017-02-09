Border agents seize nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in fake key limes

Authorities in Texas last month recovered about 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of fake key limes near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found the drugs in a commercial shipment on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Drug-sniffing dogs and imaging scanners were used to locate the drugs hidden in a tractor-trailer, the agency said in a statement. Officials said there were 34,764 packages containing 3,947.37 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs have a street value of nearly $800,000. The newspaper reported that Homeland Security investigators were taking over the case.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said.

Agents also busted drug traffickers on the same bridge on Jan. 13, ABC 13 reported. About 2,500 pounds of marijuana was attempted to be shipped over the border tucked away in carrots.