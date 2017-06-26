Border patrol agents rescue illegal immigrant left in Texas heat

Border patrol agents saved an illegal immigrant on Wednesday near the southern Texas border after they found her suffering from heat stroke when temperatures hit over 100 degrees.

The agents were tracking a group of suspected illegal immigrants near a ranch in El Cenizo, Texas when they encountered the unresponsive woman, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote in a news release.

The woman, said to be from Guatemala, reportedly was abandoned by her guide and left out in the hot Texas heat. The agents called for medical attention and carried her to their vehicle parked several hundred yards away. They provided her with medical assistance, bringing her core body temperature down until EMS arrived.

“The fact that these smugglers abandoned this young lady in the unforgiving terrain and left her to die with temperatures sweltering over one hundred degrees demonstrates how callous and heartless these smuggling organizations are,” Laredo sector assistant chief patrol agent Gabriel Acosta said in the news release.

Agents have been warning border residents about the dangers of smuggling illegal immigrants in extreme weather conditions, particularly the heat. People could suffer from dehydration, lack of oxygen and heat stroke.

Last week, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a Mexican man in the trunk of her car, when temperatures hit over 100 degrees. The man, 25, was hidden behind boxes and blankets. He was found in good health and did not need medical attention.