Boston Bruins Forward Peter Cehlarik Revitalizing David Krejci

Boston Bruins Forward Peter Cehlarik is Showcasing Skill Set in His First Two Games in the NHL and Has Revitalized David Krejci

The Boston Bruins are in a new era. With Bruce Cassidy at the helm, the Bruins have looked like a totally different club. Part of that comes with their new second-line left winger Peter Cehlarik. Just two games into his NHL career, Cehlarik has already shown an NHL skill Set that has gelled perfectly with David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

Though it’s a small sample size, the 21-year-old has shown excellent vision and has shined on both ends of the ice. He’s shown an ability to win battles along the boards and make pinpoint passes to his linemates to generate offense every time he’s on the ice. Though he failed to notch a point in his first game, the offensive potential was clear – as was the defensive accountability.

“I liked his game,” said Cassidy after the Bruins victory over the Vancouver Canucks. “He complemented that line, good board work. I thought he got on top of pucks, made some plays, a couple of pucks found him in the slot. There were some nerves there as well and as he gets comfortable, he should only get better. I thought he did a nice job for us.”

It didn’t take Cehlarik long to record his first NHL point, however, despite failing to log a point in his first 13:50 of NHL ice time Saturday against the Canucks. Through two periods Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, Cehlarik recorded the primary assist on Adam McQuaid’s second goal of the season and the secondary assist on Krejci’s 14th goal of the year. The latter of which came on the power play.

Helping David Krejci

After playing for so many seasons with Milan Lucic, Krejci has needed some help. Loui Eriksson helped fill that role last season for Boston, but he signed with Vancouver in the offseason. Consequently, the Bruins signed David Backes but didn’t address Krejci’s wing. Fortunately, Cehlarik looks like he’s right at home alongside the veteran center – something Krejci’s mentioned as well.

“I thought he handled himself well,” Krejci said. “He was making some nice plays out there. It was fun playing with him, so he’s going to get better with games. We were close a lot (on scoring chances) so hopefully we can build on it and be even better offensively.”

A Noticeable Change for Krejci

“I was playing with the puck a little more and that always helps because that’s the kind of player I am,” Krejci said. “I’m at my best when I play with the puck and I feel like the last couple of games I had the puck on my stick a lot and creating scoring chances, so I’m just making the most of it and I’m happy the team is winning.”

Krejci has looked noticeably better as of late. Whether that’s due to the lineup change with Cehlarik and Pastrnak assisting offensively, or the coaching change, there’s no denying that Krejci has flourished. As long as Krejci continues to play at this level, there’s no reason to believe Cehlarik will be going anywhere anytime soon.

The Bruins will return to action next Sunday against the San Jose Sharks following their bye week. After playing very good hockey in Cassidy’s first three games as head coach, the team will get some well-deserved rest before continuing their push for a playoff berth. It’s a different era in Boston, but so far, things are looking up.

