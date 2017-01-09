Boston Bruins Playing More Jekyll-and-Hyde Hockey

The Boston Bruins are back to Jekyll-and-Hyde hockey. The Bruins will need to make some kind of move if the Bruins need to change their current momentum.

Let’s be clear, the Boston Bruins are not the New York Islanders here. The B’s are still currently in second in the Atlantic Division. They have taken three out of four points in their most recent road trip. While the B’s aren’t a moving dumpster fire, they’re capable of playing a lot better than they are playing right now.

The Bruins find themselves in all too familiar territory this season. Play a strong game against a decent team, then fall apart against a weaker one. The Bruins are still playing Jekyll-and-Hyde hockey. Last season, Brad Marchand called out teammates for being passengers, and the same thing needs to happen again. The Bruins need to put a few players on the ninth level (and in the case of forward Jimmy Hayes, keep him there). So, what is going on in Boston? Why are the Black and Gold still playing Jekyll-and-Hyde Hockey?

“I think we’re the only ones that can really find the answer and turn this around, I guess. It’s up to this dressing room to do it and to all look at ourselves in the mirror — I said that before — and be better,” shared Patrice Bergeron with the media after the 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes (according to CSNNE.com). “You can’t wait for anyone to do it. It’s up to us. We’re the ones that are playing on the ice, and we have to be better.

“When you don’t get the result, you’re definitely not happy with anything. It’s definitely frustrating to see what’s going on and to have the type of game that we had tonight. I thought we had a lot of good looks and a lot of good zone time in their zone. But then, the breakdowns that we’re giving up, like I said, shouldn’t happen and it’s been happening a lot, especially lately, and it’s been hurting us.”

Still, the Bruins keep doing it. They keep having ugly starts. The B’s continue to play poorly against below average teams. Are they snake-bit? Do the Bruins need to make some kind of change on the bench or the front office?

As for the players, they still seem a little confused on what is going wrong with the team.

“Obviously we want to recognize where we’re at and what the situation is, but I think we’ve shown that we’re very capable of playing good hockey against good teams and we just have to make that a habit,” offered Tuukka Rask on the Bruins struggles. “A lot of times it’s been play two good games and then you kind of fall back, and maybe play one good game and then fall back. We don’t want to be that roller coaster team, and we have to get on a good rhythm here and get some points.”

Claude Julien’s job is on the line. If the B’s drop the last two games of the road trip, Julien’s time in Boston will likely be over. The Bruins have come together to fight for Julien in the past, and if they want to keep Claude as their coach, they’ll have to do it again.

