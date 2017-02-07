Boston Bruins Recall Peter Cehlarik, Place Austin Czarnik on IR

The Boston Bruins Have Recalled Peter Ceharlik From the AHL and Have Placed Forward Austin Czarnk on the Injured Reserve

The Boston Bruins placed Austin Czarnik on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. The Bruins also called up Peter Cehlarik from the Providence Bruins of the AHL. This is Cehlarik’s first callup with the Bruins after joining Providence this season.

In 40 games this season, Ceharlik has had a great season for Providence. The 21-year-old leads the team and is ninth in the league with 18 goals, sits in second place in team scoring with 33 points. Cehlarik also leads the AHL in shootout goals with four goals on six attempt.

At 6 foot 2 and 202 pounds, Cehlarik certainly has NHL size. For many, Ceharlik is an unknown commodity. He wasn’t a top draft pick, and he wasn’t a highly-touted free agent signing. Still, in his time in Providence, he’s instilled a lot of confidence in fans that have followed the Bruins’ AHL team. The skill and potential are there – and a call-up seemed inevitable.

While Cehlarik is getting his first chance in the NHL, it comes at the expense of Czarnik. In his first season in the NHL, Czarnik has skated in 47 games with the Bruins, posting five goals and 13 points. His play has been inconsistent at best, but there’s no denying that he’s been fun to watch. A tremendously skilled player, Czarnik will look to find more consistency as NHL career develops.

In 68 games last season in the AHL, The 5-foot-9, 167-pound Czarnik scored two goals and 61 points along with a plus-17 rating. It was that impressive rookie season that earned him an opportunity in Boston this season. His 61 points ranked seventh in the AHL last season and his 41 assists were good for 11th in the league. Czarnik originally signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins in April of 2015. He was a standout at the University of Miami, averaging 1.06 points per game with 46 goals and 169 points in 159 games with Miami University Redhawks.

This news comes off the major news of the Bruins firing head coach Claude Julien. The Bruins are certainly in a time of transition, and the firing of Julien should be just the first domino to fall. The future is uncertain but for Ceharlik, he’ll certainly make every moment count.

