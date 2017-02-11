Boston Celtics: Former First-Round Pick Passes Away

Former Boston Celtics first-round pick, Fab Melo, suddenly passes away in Brazil

Former Boston Celtics big man Fab Melo has passed away at the age of 26 due to a heart attack on Saturday evening (US time), tweets Adam Zagoria of SportsNet New York.

The Brazilian center provided solid numbers for the Syracuse Orange in his second and final year, averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 30 games which resulted for him to be drafted by the Boston Celtics in the first round, 22nd overall, during the 2012 NBA Draft.

Due to the fact that his game did not blossom as many projected it to, Melo was not given enough time to carve his niche with the Celtics.

He just appeared in six games for the team during the 2012-13 NBA season.

He spent most of his rookie season with the Marine Red Claws, the Celtics’ NBA D-League team. Just prior to the 2013-14 NBA season, Melo was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Donte Greene.

He was waived less than a month after he was acquired by the Grizzlies.

Melo then signed with the Dallas Mavericks, but didn’t make the roster after training camp.

In 2014, Melo was acquired by the Texas Legends, an NBA D-League team. However, he decided to sign to play basketball in Brazil.

Melo was currently in contract with Brasilia in the Novo Basquete Brasil after signing with the team last year.

He was found dead in his home.

