Boston Celtics Still a Step Below

The Celtics fought hard but did not have enough to stay with the Cavaliers

Despite a ferocious comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics could not pull out the win at Quicken Loans Arena. The Celtics were able to outscore the Cavaliers 35-23 in the fourth quarter, but it simply was not enough.

The Celtics couldn’t make the key stops down the stretch. Every time the Celtics hit a big shot, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were able to match it with one of their own. Irving continued to show us that he has the ability to close out games with his unbelievable handles, his ability to get to the basket, and his ability to hit jumpers. His clutch layups were big time.

So, what does this mean for the Celtics? Yes, they fought hard and clawed their way back, but they did not win the game. The Cavaliers simply have too much star power for the Celtics to handle in a 48 minute contest. Thomas reflected on the loss.

“We’re not on that level yet,” he said. “We’re not on Cleveland’s level, so we got work to do. And we gotta figure it out.”

“The real good teams, you make a mistake and they capitalize on it, whether it be the Cavs, the Warriors, the Spurs — those type of teams don’t let you live when you make a mistake. We’re not on that level yet.”

Thomas is absolutely right when saying that they are not on the same level as Cleveland. And the problem is, this may always be the case. If the Celtics were to play the Cavaliers in a 7 game series, the Celtics would be lucky to get a win (maybe two if they were extremely lucky).

Again, the Cavaliers have too much star power for the Celtics to compete with. This game just solidifies the fact that Danny needs to make a big time move if he wants to contend with the Cavaliers in the East this season. This current Celtics roster does not have the personnel to make it out of the East.

