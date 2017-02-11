Boston Celtics Top Five Trade Assets

The Boston Celtics are connected to every single player that is conceivably on the trading block, and that is because they have more assets than anyone could know what to do with, and Danny Ainge has made many remarks about looking for a blockbuster trade. Most recently, it has been speculated that the Celtics are inquiring about Paul George and Jimmy Butler.

The legitimacy of these rumors is impossible to determine at this point, but any trade involving these players will certainly require the Celtics to give up their best assets. The question, at this point, however, is how those assets stack up against one another.

The Brooklyn Nets are not just the worst team in the league by a wide margin this season, but they have little to no young prospects that will develop into impact players next season, and the other New York team may be the only other team that is less attractive in free agency. The Celtics have more picks than they can use and both of those Nets picks have a great chance of being the number one pick in the draft.

More from Hardwood Houdini

Unfortunately, those Nets picks may not be enough to bring in that superstar tier of players alone. Fortunately, they have incredibly promising young prospects, and great roles players on irreplaceable contracts.

The Celtics have a lot of different tools that they can use in order to orchestrate the trade that they have been searching for. As unlikely as these trades coming to fruition actually are, here is how the Celtics’ top five trade assets stack up to each other value wise.

#5 Marcus Smart

There is certainly no hiding from the fact that Smart has been at rock bottom for a shooter since his rookie season. Smart is one of the most aggressive players on the court and those shooting struggles become a problem considering the unlimited green light he appears to play with.

That being said, there is still time for Smart to improve his shot, and everything else he does on the court more than makes up a phenomenal impact. Adding in the youth and leadership qualities of Smart, and there is no doubting that he is one of the most important pieces to the future of this team.

Smart is the kind of asset that may even be more valuable than the Nets picks for the franchise. Given his role as an emotional leader, it is hard to imagine him being dealt for anything short of that George or Butler tier of player.

Smarts is a coach’s dream in the sense that, not only will he make sure to work harder than whoever he is up against, but he will inspire his teammates to also work harder. Smart impacts the game in more different ways than anyone else on the team, and always makes things happen on the defensive end.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Smart has become his play making ability. Smart knows what kind of massive impact he should have on defense each and every time he is on the court, but now that he is becoming a strong player with the ball in his hands, he is developing into one of the better two way guards in the NBA, who has the versatility to play and guard comfortably anything from the one to the three, and even the four in certain situations.

#4 Jae Crowder

When Al Horford joined the Celtics it appeared as though they had a clear cut top two with him and Isaiah Thomas, but Crowder has been making a remarkable case for himself, while being on arguably the best contract in the NBA.

Crowder is a top defender who opens everything up for the small ball lineups because of his ability to match up with the four. He has the strength and speed to stay with the best athletes in the world, and there is no doubting that any team in the NBA could use his ability on the defensive end.

What may warrant moving Crowder up on this list is his breakout shooting this year. The Celtics clearly wanted Crowder to be one of their most impactful three point shooters, and he is quickly climbing the ranks in the league.

He has emerged as the most efficient three point shooter on the team, hitting them at a rate of 41.5 percent. It is difficult to find two way players as good as Crowder, and to have him on his seemingly impossible contract for multiple years now makes him maybe the most intriguing trade asset on the team.

Crowder’s impact on the court and ridiculous contract make it an easy decision for the Celtics to disregard any trade offer for him that does not involve a perennial All Star.

#3 2018 Nets Draft Pick

Thinking back to when the Celtics first began this rebuild by shipping Pierce and Garnett over to the Nets, the 2018 first round draft pick did not get the kind of attention that it should warrant next draft. The Nets are an absolute mess, and have the least amount of promise to improve in the NBA.

It is unbelievable to think of, but the Celtics have a realistic shot at getting two number one overall picks out of this trade, and the smarter course of action may be to hold onto the 2018 Nets pick, before the Nets make a case as the worst team in the NBA in 2018.

The reason this pick does not rank higher is because of that uncertainty. Just look at the current win streak that the Heat are on to realize that a lot of teams surprise people, and there is always the chance that the Nets fall outside of the top five picks in 2018.

The league knows that the 2017 Nets picks is looking like a lock to be the favorite as the number one, and until that can be said about the 2018 pick it cannot hold the same value.

What this pick does for the Celtics, however, is give them an opportunity to give up a potential number one overall pick, with the knowledge that they very well could have another one coming their way.

There is a good chance that teams could target this pick knowing its value cannot compare to the 2017 pick, but the Celtics need to make sure it is not traded for anything short of an immediately impactful player, that is expected to be a part of their future.

#2 Jaylen Brown

There is a good chance that Brown would be lower on this list had he remained limited strictly to a bench role. The way he has filled in with Avery Bradley hurt has opened a lot of people’s eyes. To see such a young player have an impact on both ends is already exceeding expectations for the rookie.

Brown has proven that he is already ready to contribute to a top team in the Eastern Conference, and he has been more than a coach’s dream. In every way possible, Brown has gone through this process the right way. He has tossed aside potential fame in doing the dunk contest, and has focused everything on becoming a better player for the Celtics.

His work ethic is unparalleled, and any issues in his game has steadily been improving this season. He uses remarkable hang time and strength to generate and finish through contact at the rim. His outside shot still has a lot of work to do, but he is no longer a hesitant shooter, and his command and control has been one of the brightest parts of his game.

Brown certainly needs time before he can be a top player on a playoff team, but there have been no set backs, and he has stepped into every role Stevens has asked of him, and made progress every step of the way.

The Celtics see athletic versatility that could compete with any player in the NBA, giving him all the tools he needs to become the most complete two way player on this team. In addition to the tools, Brown has the attitude and the coach to make him close to untradeable for the Celtics. As it stands now, it would take a miracle opportunity for the Celtics to be willing to part with Brown.

#1 2017 Nets Pick

The Nets went into this season with expectations that could not have been lower. With the Celtics getting their draft pick from the last draft, and no significant free agent additions, everyone knew the Nets would be fighting for that worst record in the NBA.

Somehow, the expectations were too high. The Nets are not just the worst team in the league, but the cushion they have created between them and the second worst has made it a virtual lock that they will have the best odds to land that number one pick.

The Nets pick is currently the closest anything can get to a guaranteed top overall pick, before the lottery is actually complete. Everyone is pretty much assuming that it is going to be the top pick at this point, and that is incredibly rare to find in this lottery system.

The icing on the cake is how great this draft is looking. It is obvious to see how important the guard position is in this current NBA, and this is the best guard class we have seen in a while. There are multiple players with superstar potential, and having the freedom to pick from the lot could be franchise changing for whichever team gets it.

Forget about just on the Celtics, this is one of the most valuable assets in the NBA, and it has been made abundantly clear that the Celtics will not discuss trading it away for anything short of a perennial All Star that will change the face of the franchise. And, if the pick is kept, that number one selection will be in a great position to compete on a contending team and become a superstar in his own right.

This article originally appeared on