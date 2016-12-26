Boston College builds lead, holds off Maryland for 36-30 win

DETROIT (AP) Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught a pass for a score in the first half, helping Boston College build a big lead in a 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday.

The Eagles (7-6) led by 16 at halftime, 23 points early in the third quarter and had to force Maryland to turn the ball over on downs late in the game to seal the victory.

The Terrapins (6-7) had the ball at their 35 with 1:48 left, but didn’t gain a yard before Harold Landry helped to finish them off with a possession-ending sack.

Boston College was ahead 29-13 at halftime after Towles threw a 49-yard TD pass to Michael Walker. On a reverse and pass from receiver Jeff Smith, the quarterback scored on a 20-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

The Terrapins made some big plays on offense, but four turnovers, sacks and poor field position proved to be costly. In the first half, Perry Hills threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked four times. On the Terrapins’ first snap of the second half, Hills handed off to Ty Johnson and the running back’s fumble was recovered in the end zone by Boston College.

With 4:02 left, the Terrapins got to the Boston College 1 with a chance to cut into their nine-point deficit and Hills lost a fumble after bobbling a snap. They got the ball back less than a minute later when Boston College’s Jon Hilliman fumbled at his 6, and were forced to settle for a field goal.

BIG PLAYS

Johnson had 62- and 30-yard TD runs in the first half. Hills threw a 63-yard TD pass to Teldrick Morgan and a 52-yard pass to Levern Jacobs for a score to get Maryland within nine points. Johnson had a 29-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Maryland the ball in Eagles territory, but it turned the ball over on downs at their 41.

SHINING STAR

Landry was the only player in the game on The Associated Press All-America team, earning second-team honors, and showed why he merited the recognition. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior entered with 15 sacks, tying with Florida State’s DeMarcus Walker for the most in the nation, and had 1 1/2 of his team’s eight sacks. Landry also had a one-handed interception and deflected passes on consecutive plays on Maryland’s drive late in the fourth quarter that ended with a fumble.

MISSING FOR MARYLAND

The Terrapins were without their leading tackler, linebacker Shane Cockerille, who was ruled ineligible. School officials declined to provide details before the game.

TAKEAWAY

Maryland: DJ Durkin, a first-year head coach, has built a career on defense and special teams. The Terrapins struggled on defense against a previously offensively challenged team, giving him plenty to work on in the offseason.

Boston College: The Eagles were impressive on offense in the first half, scoring 29 points and gaining 238 yards, with a creative mix of plays through the air and on the ground before appearing to relax and regress.

UP NEXT

Maryland: With Hills out of eligibility, the Terrapins will have North Carolina transfer Caleb Henderson and highly touted freshman Kasim Hill competing for the job. Maryland will play Sept. 2 at Texas in Tom Herman’s coaching debut with the Longhorns.

Boston College: The Eagles also will be looking also be looking for a new quarterback. To replace the departing Towles next season, Connor Strachan and Darius Wade will have a shot in the spring and summer to take the first snap when Boston College opens the 2017 season Sept. 1 at Northern Illinois.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25