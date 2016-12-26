Boston College holds off Maryland for first bowl win since 2007

No. 7 demanded attention once again.

Harold Landry grew into a must-watch player during his time in Chestnut Hill, a pressure-happy defensive end that rattled off 37.5 tackles for loss in his final two collegiate seasons. He attracted double teams often and now he’s likely the NFL’s problem after becoming the first ACC player this decade to post 16-plus sacks in a single season, including the game-sealing play against the Terps.

But Boston College’s defensive line, coached by former Syracuse and UConn head coach Paul Pasqualoni, should continue to find success in 2017 even if Landry, a junior, does enter his name into the draft.

Aside from Landry and overshadowed senior Kevin Kavalec (13.5 tackles for loss), the Quick Lane Bowl highlighted the likes of sophomores Wyatt Ray and Zach Allen, both of whom helped the Eagles pile up eight sacks against Maryland. Boston College has finished top-10 nationally in rushing defense each of the past three seasons.

It looks like Addazio, Pasqualoni & Co. will have enough returning to potentially keep that streak alive.

